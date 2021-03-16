Hoosiers 45+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, study finds they're less likely to get it

A recent nationwide survey found half of 45 to 59 year old’s and 40 percent of those 44 and younger said they would get the COVID-19 vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — Younger Hoosiers and other Americans might not be as eager and willing to be vaccinated as their parents and grandparents are. Tuesday, Indiana health officials lowered the age restriction again to 45 and older.

When Theresa Schulz found out she was finely eligible for a vaccination, she quickly signed up and got one, all in one day.

"I was ready," Schulz said. "Ready to see my parents and interact with you know, others in the community and I was scared."

But overall, the under 50 crowd might not be as scared of COVID-19 or as trusting of the vaccines and eager to line up for them.

A recent nationwide survey found that younger Americans are less likely to want the vaccine than older Americans. The Associated Press and National Opinion Research Center survey found that 70 percent of those 60 and older said they were already vaccinated or definitely would be. That's compared to only half of 45 to 59 year old’s and 40 percent of those 44 and younger.

Jennie Atlogic is 35 years old. She got a vaccination, but she has friends who are steering clear of the vaccines.

"There are some conspiracy theories and rumors that it will effect fertility in the future," Atlogic said, "So, I know people who been a little leery."

Although the IU Health Clinic has no hard data, organizers say it appears as if when the age eligibility requirements are lowered, fewer people are signing up and more appointments are left un filled. That worries the director of infection prevention.

"We know that more shots in arms, the more people that are vaccinated ,the less likely COVID can spread," explained Kristen Kelley, RN. "So folks are sitting on the fence and not getting vaccinated, it is concerning."

