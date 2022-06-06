Hoosier families still eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance

In Indiana, 10,558 families have applied for funeral assistance. Just over 8,000 of those families have been awarded.

INDIANAPOLIS — Funeral assistance for Hoosier families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 is still available.

FEMA launched its COVID-19 Funeral Assistance program in April 2021.

Since then, data shows FEMA has awarded more than $2.5 billion to nearly 400,000 American individuals and families nationwide.

Dan Shulman is a FEMA representative for Region 5, which oversees Indiana.

"Unfortunately, we have given out a lot of money to a lot of people across the country," said Shulman.

Here in Indiana, 10,558 Hoosiers have applied for funeral assistance. Just over 8,000 of those families have been awarded.

"We've really only begun with this process," said Shulman. "We estimate that we've really only provided assistance to probably less than half of the eligible population."

Shulman said the application process for funeral assistance starts over the phone with a FEMA representative by calling 844-684-6333.

This is a toll-free number available in numerous languages. The FEMA phone lines are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

"This is a straightforward process," said Shulman. "It will take some time. While we can't bring their loved ones back, or their friends or family back, we can ease the burden of the passing of the people that they've lost."

Shulman said the application process consists of three main aspects:

The eligibility of the person, or persons, who paid for the funeral.

The eligibility of the person who died.

The documentation of funeral expenses.

Shulman said FEMA can reimburse multiple people for a funeral through one person's application. Essentially, one person can apply, but the money is allowed to go to a group of people. That applicant must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident.

Shulman also said the person who applies must be able to prove COVID-19 was a cause of death or related to the cause of death. The person who died does not have to be a U.S. citizen.

Once the initial application phone call is made, Shulman said applicants will set up an online profile to upload the required documents. Those papers can also be submitted by mail.

"There is no barrier here to asking for help," said Shulman.

Officials encourage all families who lost a loved one to the coronavirus to go ahead and apply for the financial assistance.

"The assistance is there. We tell people that you are not taking funds away from somebody else by calling in and asking for help. The funds are there to help people with these expenses," said Shulman.