Home Depot donating 500,000 masks to Indiana Association for Home and Hospice Care

INDIANAPOLIS — The Home Depot is providing masks to Indiana's health care and home care community.

The home improvement store is donating 500,000 masks to the Indiana Association for Home and Hospice Care, which will be distributed to agencies across the state to provide care to Hoosiers in their homes.

"Home care providers are critical essential workers and it’s important they feel safe at work," said Heather Houle, Regional Vice President at The Hope Depot. "The Home Depot is proud to donate masks to the Indiana Association for Home and Hospice Care to protect our health care workers and communities, just as we've done in our stores."