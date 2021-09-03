Hispanic, Latino community not getting vaccinated due to language barrier

Hispanics and Latinos make up about 7 percent of Indiana's population. But they make up only 2 percent of Hoosiers who've been vaccinated.

INDIANAPOLIS — While people are lining up by the thousands to get vaccinated everyday, there's growing concern about who is not in that line.

Hispanics and Latinos make up about 7 percent of Indiana's population. But according to the Indiana State Department of Health, they make up only 2 percent of Hoosiers who've been vaccinated.

“We have been affected disproportionately from the beginning of COVID and continue to be," said Marlene Dodson, President of the Indiana Latino Institute.

“They are worried,” she said, referring to people in the Hispanic and Latino community who may not fully understand the importance of the vaccine and what it does.

Dodson said part of the problem is access to the information because of a language barrier.

Monica Hammerle, a nurse with IU Health, agrees.

“The language barrier is huge,” said Hammerle, who said more needs to be done to reach this part of the community.

“This is a must in order for us to be able to control this virus,” she said.

Tuesday morning, Dodson streamed her vaccination appointment live on the Indiana Latino Institute’s Facebook page, then led a live Q&A session with a doctor in Spanish, hoping to spread the word.

Dodson said she’s encouraging state and local governments to do more to reach out to the Hispanic and Latino community to provide information about the vaccine.

“We are a group of people that really are touchy feely,” Hammerle said. “We love in that way and we need to get that back.”