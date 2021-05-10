Report: Vaccinations linked to reduction of nearly 1,300 deaths among Indiana seniors

The findings are part of a nationwide study examining the first five months of 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows a link between COVID-19 vaccinations and the reduction of roughly 9,500 new infections, 3,600 hospitalizations and 1,300 deaths among seniors in Indiana during the first five months of 2021.

The study was conducted by researchers with the HHS's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

It found that nationally, vaccinations were linked to the prevention of roughly 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries between January and May 2021.

"This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

As of Tuesday morning, the latest data from the Indiana State Department of Health showed that nearly 900,000 Hoosiers 65 and older are considered fully vaccinated.