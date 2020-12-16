Hamilton County to begin administering vaccine against virus that causes COVID-19 Friday

Preparations to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine are underway at two hospitals in Hamilton County.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Hamilton County hospitals say they’re expecting the first doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 on Thursday.

Starting Friday, frontline workers at IU Health North Hospital, Riverview Health and residents in Hamilton County who belong to the 1A group and have signed up through the state website will begin receiving the first dose of their vaccination against the virus that causes COVID-19.

“This coming Thursday, 48 hours from right now, potentially we’re going to have it (the vaccine) in our building,” said Chief Medical Officer and family medicine physician at Riverview Health Dr. Eric Marcotte.

Riverview Health said they’re receiving the standard shipment of 1,000 doses. IU Health North did not disclose the number of doses they will be receiving on Thursday, but both facilities said they will start administering the vaccine to frontline workers on Friday.

“Right now, we’re planning to give about 250 vaccines a day, that number will incrementally increase over time,” said Melissa Hicks, chief nursing officer at IU Health Tipton and the nursing executive leading the COVID vaccine project for IU Health North.

Both Riverview and IU Health North said the vaccine was something they’ve been discussing since the spring.

“The thought that science can win, and we’re not going to be slaves to COVID-19 this time next year; the thought that I won’t have an ICU full and will be able to get to more normal stuff,” said Marcotte, pausing and shaking his head, "is really enough to bring some emotion to the front."

“Friday is exciting. I’m really looking forward to it,” he added, smiling.

IU Health North said although they spoke of potential logistics for a future vaccine in the spring, October was when they began discussing more concrete planning of potential logistics for a vaccination program. But Hicks said Friday isn’t the “light at the end of the tunnel” just yet.

“Even with that first group, you’re looking into mid- to end of January before they’re done with the vaccination process,” said Hicks.

She stressed that even though the health care industry is excited about the vaccine, frontline workers are a very small part of the population. But she said getting the logistics in place “has been a pretty fun project.”

Why do we need vaccines?

Since the “vast majority of people in most countries remain susceptible to this virus (that causes COVID-19),” herd immunity can only be achieved with the help of a vaccine. The World Health Organization (WHO) said herd immunity can be achieved when “a population can be protected from a certain virus if a threshold of vaccination is reached.”

Determining that threshold for vaccination is not a hard and fast rule. WHO said “herd immunity against measles requires about 95 percent of a population to be vaccinated” and “for polio, the threshold is about 80 percent.”

Right now, when it comes to COVID-19 infections through the virus SARS-CoV-2, “we are still learning about immunity,” the organization said.

“We don’t know how strong or lasting the immune response is, or how it differs for different people. There have been reports of people infected with COVID-19 a second time. Until we understand COVID-19 immunity, it will not be possible to know how much for a population is immune and how long that immunity lasts for."

But vaccines are considered an “ideal approach for achieving herd immunity” because “they create immunity without causing illness so resulting in complications,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Vaccines have successfully controlled contagious diseases such as small pox, polio, diphtheria, rubella and many others," the clinic said.

Vaccines are “probably one of the most important things medicine has ever invented, it’s saved lives, billions of people have had their lives saved by vaccinations,” said Marcotte.

Planning for distribution

Planning hasn’t been easy. For one, the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at extremely cold temperatures.

“We put an order in July for a freezer that could keep it at -80 Celsius, which is cold,” said Marcotte.

But keeping the Pfizer vaccine in cold temperatures wasn’t the only obstacle for Phase 1 facilities.

“When you mix it up, there’s a very strict - I believe it's six hours - window that it has to be used, so not only do we have to have the staff to mix it, because it’s more complicated than most vaccines, we also have to be having people standing by if we have one or two doses left with six hours,” said Marcotte. “We don’t want any of it to go to waste.

IU Health North said their pharmacology department will be mixing the vaccine so that when it arrives at the facility it is ready to be administered. Frontline workers will sign up for specific time slots or windows during which they can come and get their vaccine.

For all Phase 1 facilities, there’s the added obstacle of socially distancing everyone throughout the entire process.

Riverview said they have volunteers and state police to assist with traffic and that they have a large space where people can easily socially distance, that they utilized for large meetings before COVID-19 and for antibody testing the entire staff post-COVID-19.

IU Health North said they are expecting weekly shipments of the vaccine. Riverview Health said they are expecting a second shipment in three weeks for the second dose of the vaccine. IU Health North likened the process to opening a clinic and said this was just a different product and the time they had to launch this new clinic was less than normal.

Troubleshooting

Of the thousands of people who received the vaccine in the United Kingdom ahead of the U.S., only two people had a severe allergic reaction.

The FDA says the risk of a severe adverse reaction among the 38,000 participants in the Pfizer vaccine’s clinical trials was between zero and 4.6 percent, but Riverview Health said they’re prepared

The hospital said it was setting “up a crash cart and adrenaline” should anyone need it.

Not just for hospital staff

Riverview and IU Health North said they’ll be providing vaccines to more than just their hospital staff. It will be for frontline workers across Hamilton County.

“There’s a nursing home across the street (from Riverview Health)," said Marcotte. “They’re not going to get the vaccine weeks after we do, but they can go on the state website, say 'I’m a healthcare worker and I’m going across the street to get my vaccine at Riverview,' and we’re going to welcome them."

A third hospital system in Hamilton County, Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, is not a Phase 1 facility. They issued the following statement to 13News about their plan for the vaccine:

"Ascension St. Vincent Carmel is not a site of phase 1 vaccinations. Ascension St. Vincent is implementing a comprehensive COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan that is consistent with federal, state and local guidance. Part of this plan includes designated vaccine clinic locations and the staffing of those clinics. In accordance with these guidelines, among the first group eligible to receive the vaccines are front-line caregivers – particularly those serving in emergency departments, COVID-19 units and intensive care units."