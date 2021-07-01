Governor extends Indiana's COVID-19 emergency through July

The governor pointed out that Indiana's fully vaccinated rate of 48% ranks the state 38th in the country.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's COVID-19 precautions further eased Thursday under new executive orders issued by the governor, even as he cited worries about the state's lagging vaccination rate.

The state's public health emergency was extended until at least the end of July as Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed the 16th renewal of that order that he first issued in March 2020.

The governor pointed out that Indiana's fully vaccinated rate of 48% ranks the state 38th in the country, and that 98% of new COVID-19 infections are among unvaccinated people.

Wednesday was the last day for the indoor mask requirement for students and K-12 school workers.

Marion County has lifted all of its capacity restrictions, effective Thursday, July 1.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

This includes allowing full capacity at restaurants, bars, sports venues, gyms and more.

People who aren't vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask indoors. However, Hogsett and Caine said it is still highly recommended for unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask indoors.

Social distancing requirements are also no longer in effect.

Businesses have the right to set their own rules, such as requiring masks or social distancing.