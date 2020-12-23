Gov. Holcomb signs new executive order in fight against COVID-19

The order extends temporary licensing of health care workers who aren't licensed in Indiana to continue practicing for 90 days.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed another executive order to renew some measures in place to help in Indiana's fight against COVID-19.

Holcomb announced the new order in his weekly update on Tuesday and signed it the same day

The order extends temporary licensing of health care workers who aren't licensed in Indiana to continue practicing for 90 days. This was a measure first introduced in response to the pandemic in March.

The measure applies to workers who either have an inactive Indiana license or have a license to practice in a different state. Those who have already applied for temporary Indiana licensing can be granted an additional 90 days to continue providing health care services during the pandemic.

Here is who qualifies for the temporary licensing:

Retired health care professionals

Physician assistant students

Nursing students

Respiratory care practitioner students

Out-of-state health care professionals

Graduate pharmacists

Anyone granted a temporary license must register with the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.

The order also outlines who is authorized to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including, some medical students, pharmacy technicians and members of the National Guard.

The order also allows the Department of Workforce Development to forego some typical requirements so the agency can hire and train temporary staff to help address unemployment claims.

Holcomb also announced members of the Indiana National Guard would remain at long-term care facilities until the end of February to help respond to the pandemic.