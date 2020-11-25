Gov. Holcomb responds to state lawmaker resigning over his COVID restrictions

"I would have welcomed her input and still would," Holcomb said.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — On Tuesday, Indiana Rep. Christy Stutzman announced she was resigning over Governor Eric Holcomb's COVID-19 restrictions for the state.

13News reached out to the governor's office, which declined to issue any sort of response.

In her statement, Stutzman had said the governor was making decisions on COVID-19 restrictions without consulting the general assembly. She said in order to try and save her business, she would be stepping down effective Dec. 14.

The Stutzman's were part of the purchase of Amish Acres, a tourist attraction that reopened under the name The Barns at Nappanee earlier this year.

"As the co-owner of a newly acquired business at the beginning of 2020, this year has been extremely difficult. We have lost key partners and staff and have been devastated by the mandatory restrictions put in place by the Governor and health departments," Stutzman said in her statement.

Stutzman said they have worked hard and been creative in trying to keep the doors open at The Barns at Nappanee.

Governor responds

Despite multiple requests by 13News, the governor's office did not issue a response to Stutzman's resignation.

However, at Wednesday's state COVID-19 update, reporters pressed Holcomb for a response.

"I would say that I only wish her and her family well," Holcomb said. "So many individuals and businesses have had to adjust and make changes to safely deal with the reality of this uber-contagious, easily transmitted virus."

When pressed for a response on Stutzman's claims the governor is making COVID-19 restriction decisions without speaking to the legislature, Holcomb said it was ultimately his decision.

"The buck stops on my desk and that is my responsibility," Holcomb said. "I would have welcomed her input and still would. But I can't pretend to understand all the intricacies of that business or the projected blame on any one individual."

The governor concluded by saying we need to rely upon one another to get through this pandemic.

GOP response

Indiana GOP Chairman Kyle Hupfer released a statement in response to the resignation reading:

"Just as small businesses across the state are facing challenges, I'm sorry to hear about the challenges COVID-19 has placed on Rep. Stuzman's family business. But I'm equally sorry to see her wrongly place blame on the Governor and health officials from across the state who are working hard daily to protect Hoosiers' lives and livelihoods. I wish Rep. Stuzman and her family the best, and we'll share more details when a caucus is set."

