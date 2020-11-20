Gov. Holcomb and First Lady test negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure

They will continue their 14-day quarantine and can resume a normal schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb have tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor and First Lady have been quarantining since Tuesday after several members of their security detail tested positive for COVID-19. The governor and his wife were determined to be close contacts.

The Governor and First Lady received both an Abbott rapid test and a nasopharyngeal PCR test, and had negative results on both. They are doing well and are not experiencing symptoms.