ARIZONA, USA — A Garland woman in her 30s died "on an interstate flight" in July in Arizona, according to Dallas County county officials.

She had had underlying health conditions.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told WFAA that the woman's case was from July 25, but the county had just received information about her "a day or two ago."

"We don't know a whole lot," Jenkins said. "We may not know if she was aware she was sick. Contact took place in Arizona." The flight was headed from Arizona to Texas, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said the county got information in August that a Texan from Dallas County died in Arizona but didn't have a cause of death, and just got word within the last few days that the death was from COVID-19. Jenkins said he does not have information on what airline the woman was traveling with.

The judge added the woman died while the plane was on the tarmac awaiting takeoff. He said the woman was "ill and having trouble breathing." Jenkins said it was unclear if it was known at the time that the woman had COVID-19.

"[This is a] reminder that there is no age restriction in COVID," Jenkins said.