'Freedom is not always free' | Charlotte brewery says church opposing mask mandate can no longer use its parking lot

Triple C Brewing Company revoked parking access for a Charlotte church outspoken against Mecklenburg County's mask mandate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Triple C Brewing Company owner, Chris Harker, says a Charlotte church that has an outspoken stance against Mecklenburg County's mask mandate will no longer be allowed to use their parking lot on Sundays.

On Facebook, Harker posted a Charlotte Observer story about Freedom House Church's decision to allow guests to worship without masks. Above the story he wrote: "We will no longer allow this church to use our parking lot on Sundays. Freedom isn’t always free I guess."

The church is located within walking distance of the brewing.

On their Facebook page, Freedom House said they would not be closing their doors and said virtual worship is not an option for its congregation.

A message from our Senior Pastors in light of governmental overreach. 1. Freedom House believes the church is essential... Posted by Freedom House Church on Friday, September 10, 2021

"Online church is not a substitute for believers gathering together," the church wrote.

The church argues congregates do not have to wear a mask indoors if they don't want to despite the county's mask mandate which was specifically expanded to include religious ceremonies and places of worship.

"Although the overwhelming majority of our church does not wear them, it is YOUR decision," the post continued to say.

Back on Sept. 8, the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners voted 5-4 to include religious gatherings in its countywide indoor mask mandate. The county’s amended indoor mask mandate including places of worship will take effect 10 days after the new rule is officially posted.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Freedom House Church for a comment and are still awaiting a response. Chris Harker referred us to his Facebook page for a statement but said he would not provide any further comments.

Freedom House Church and Triple C Brewing Company are located in Charlotte's South End neighborhood. It is unknown at this time how many people from the church would park in the Triple C parking lot on any given Sunday.

