Franklin College moves to remote learning for next week after positive COVID-19 tests

Fifteen of 73 student-athletes at the school tested positive for coronavirus this week.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College students will learn virtually next week after the school noted a spike in positive coronavirus tests among student-athletes.

President Kerry Prather released a statement Friday saying a week after one out of 46 athletes tested positive for COVID-19, 15 positive tests came back from 73 student-athletes.

"This higher rate of positivity is concerning and unusual, especially compared with the sample of a week prior," Prather wrote.

As the school works to verify the results, Prather said students will learn remotely for classes Oct. 5-9 and co-curricular activities would be virtual, as well.

In-person athletic activity has been suspended for the week, effective Friday afternoon.