Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams defends Fauci and Birx

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams is defending National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trump's COVID-19 task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx.

In a series of tweets Monday, Adams stood by Fauci's and Birx's decisions not to resign from their positions within the Trump administration. In doing so, he also defended his own decision to stay in the room.

In the tweets, Adams said, "Birx & Fauci are both great people who’ve expressed feeling conflicted. We all decided being at the table was better than having key issues go unheard. Why is the woman’s (or black man’s) perspective dismissed? All had a choice, & stayed. Dr. Birx fought hard & saved lives."

Adams, who is from Indiana, included a highlighted portion of a New York Times interview with Fauci. That section said:

Trump surrounded himself "with people saying things that didn't make any scientific sense," but he always felt it was better to stay at his post rather than resign. "I always felt that if I did walk away, the skunk at the picnic would no longer be at the picnic," Fauci said.

Adams went on to say in the tweets, "People so freely suggest they would have left, but hold the one woman in the room to a different standard. If Dr. Birx or I weren't there, many medical/ public health conversations would've had no input whatsoever from a woman, or a person or color. That's a heavy cross to bear."

Birx, in an in-depth interview with Margaret Brennan of CBS, said she almost never saw or spoke with President Trump. She also said he was getting a "parallel set of data and graphics" that she didn't have access to.

Fauci said in the interview with the New York Times:

"When people just see you standing up there, they sometimes think you’re being complicit in the distortions emanating from the stage. But I felt that if I stepped down, that would leave a void. Someone’s got to not be afraid to speak out the truth. They would try to play down real problems and have a little happy talk about how things are OK. And I would always say, “Wait a minute, hold it folks, this is serious business.” So there was a joke — a friendly joke, you know — that I was the skunk at the picnic."

Adams had been asked by the incoming administration to resign ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.

"I've been asked by the Biden team to step down as Surgeon General," Adams had tweeted from the official U.S. Surgeon General Twitter account. "Its been the honor of my life to serve this Nation, and I will do all I can to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve and maintain health."

Adams was nominated by President Donald Trump and was sworn in as surgeon general on Sept. 5, 2017. The office holds a standard four-year term that would have been up for Adams this upcoming September.

Biden had already nominated coronavirus transition adviser Vivek H. Murthy as surgeon general. Murthy previously served in the same role under President Barack Obama's administration and was ousted during the third year of his term when President Trump took office.