Fishers public health orders will end Tuesday

The orders will be replaced with advisories strongly encouraging the public to continue following coronavirus mitigation strategies.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers is rescinding its current health orders at midnight on Tuesday, the same day Governor Eric Holcomb's latest orders will begin to allow local officials to make decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings.

In an address to the state last week, Gov. Holcomb announced the state public health emergency would be renewed for another 30 days beginning April 1.

Then, starting on April 6, the mask mandate will become a mask advisory. However, face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice.

Also starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials.

In response to this, the Fishers Health Department on Wednesday issued a new health order that sets the expiration of current health orders at midnight on April 6.

The new order rescinds all previously issued local public health orders and instead puts in place advisories strongly encouraging the public and local businesses to continue practicing coronavirus mitigation strategies.

Fishers health officials are "strongly" encouraging all residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing high-touch surfaces, and getting vaccinated when eligible.

The Fishers Health Department strongly advises all residents to continue following recommendations for COVID-19 mitigation:

• Continued mask-wearing

• Distancing from those outside your household

• Sanitizing high-touch surfaces

• Getting vaccinated when eligible — Fishers Health Department (@FishersHealth) March 31, 2021

In addition to this, during his address last week, Gov. Holcomb announced COVID-19 vaccinations would open to all Hoosiers ages 16 and older on March 31.

With this in mind, the Fishers Health Department is challenging all residents to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination through ourshot.in.gov to reach an 85% vaccination rate for all eligible residents in the city.

As of Tuesday, 33 percent of Fishers' population had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and nearly 20 percent were fully vaccinated.