Fishers Health Department to offer COVID-19 testing for students beginning Monday

K-12 Fishers-based school staff and children interested in a rapid test must register online.
FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Health Department announced it will open priority rapid COVID-19 testing appointments for students and staff of Fishers-based schools beginning on Monday, Jan. 10.

The department said the measure is an effort to help ensure schools remain open and in person while keeping students and staff safe.

The testing will take place at the existing drive-thru location located a 3 Municipal Drive in Fishers.

Kindergarten through grade 12 Fishers-based school students, as well as staff, who want a PCR test must register online. The department said they're only able to offer rapid tests to people 18 and younger, and 50 and older.

Registration information and testing hours can be found at this link.

