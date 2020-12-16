Video of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine arriving in Indianapolis

Three weeks after getting the first round, frontline health care workers fighting against COVID will get the second round of the vaccine.

INDIANAPOLIS — IU Health received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday morning and will begin administering them at Methodist Hospital in the afternoon.

Over the next five days, IU Health is expected to vaccinate 1,900 frontline health care workers.

Health care workers in long-term care facilities will go first and then hospital employees in direct contact with patients will go next.

More than 20,000 Indiana health care workers statewide have already registered to get their first dose.