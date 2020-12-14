First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Indiana

Health care workers in Fort Wayne received the first doses of Indiana's COVID-19 vaccine.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to health care workers in Indiana, after the state's first allotment of vaccine arrived Monday.

The first doses were administered to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne shortly after noon.

Additional vaccine shipments are expected to arrive at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Community Hospital in Munster in the next few days.

"The arrival of vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic," Gov. Eric J. Holcomb said. "The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side," Holcomb added.