Roche Diagnostics gets OK from FDA to mass-produce at-home COVID-19 test

The tests are good for individuals 2 and older and yield results in 20 minutes.

INDIANAPOLIS — The FDA granted emergency use authorization Friday for an at-home COVID-19 test developed by Roche Diagnostics.

The test is for individuals ages 2 and older and can be collected and tested at home via nasal swab, with results in 20 minutes. According to Roche, the test gives results for all COVID-19 variants, including omicron.

The test is intended to be used by individuals within the first six days of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The test is also designed for individuals without symptoms, but they should take two tests in a three-day period, with at least 24 hours between the tests for the most accurate results.

The FDA prioritized authorizing the test kits after President Joe Biden announced a plan to send 500 million at-home rapid tests to American homes next year. The pharmaceutical company said the tests will be made available across the United States in January, and it has the capacity to produce tens of millions of tests each month.

NEW: The @US_FDA has granted emergency use authorization for our rapid antigen at-home test, expanding #COVID19 testing options in the U.S.: https://t.co/qAjxZ4Uua5 pic.twitter.com/sMqoBMkiw4 — Roche Diagnostics USA (@RocheDiaUSA) December 24, 2021

"Expanding access to rapid testing solutions for all patients in the United States is essential to public health and the pandemic response," said Matt Sause, president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America. "As long as there remains a need for reliable testing, Roche will continue to invest in effective solutions to ensure there are testing options available to those who need them."