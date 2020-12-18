FBI warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

INDIANAPOLIS — As the COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins, the FBI is warning people to be careful for any potential scams.
Potential signs of a scam include:
- You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.
- You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.
- You receive advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.
- Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.
To protect yourself from COVID-19 vaccine scams, do not give out your personal information.
If you believe you were the victim of a COVID-19 vaccine scam, immediately report it to:
- HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS I tips.hhs.gov
- FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI I ic3.gov
- CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE