FBI warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

INDIANAPOLIS — As the COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins, the FBI is warning people to be careful for any potential scams.

Potential signs of a scam include:

You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.

You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.

You receive advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.

Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

To protect yourself from COVID-19 vaccine scams, do not give out your personal information.

If you believe you were the victim of a COVID-19 vaccine scam, immediately report it to: