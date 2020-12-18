x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Coronavirus

FBI warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams

To protect yourself from COVID-19 vaccine scams, do not give out your personal information.
Credit: AP
Lois Moore, a registered nurse and community resource manager with the Mississippi State Department of Health immunization program, loads up a syringe with the first round of the Pfizer COVID vaccination, that was injected into the arm of one of the state medical leaders, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Ridgeland, Miss. Ten state medical leaders received their inoculations as a group on a Zoom broadcast in an effort to encourage state residents to get vaccinated when presented the opportunity. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

INDIANAPOLIS — As the COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins, the FBI is warning people to be careful for any potential scams.

Potential signs of a scam include:

  • You are asked to pay out of pocket to get the vaccine.
  • You are asked to pay to put your name on a vaccine waiting list or to get early access.
  • You receive advertisements for vaccines through social media platforms, email, telephone calls, online, or from unsolicited/unknown sources.
  • Marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payment.

To protect yourself from COVID-19 vaccine scams, do not give out your personal information.

If you believe you were the victim of a COVID-19 vaccine scam, immediately report it to:

  • HHS-OIG Hotline: 1-800-HHS-TIPS I tips.hhs.gov
  • FBI Hotline: 1-800-CALL-FBI I ic3.gov
  • CMS/Medicare Hotline: 1-800-MEDICARE

Related Articles