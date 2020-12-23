People are frustrated over the unknown with the second stimulus check

Some families are hoping for a Christmas miracle, saying another stimulus check is much needed.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There are many questions circulating about what will happen with a stimulus package after the president tweeted a video indicating he would not sign it.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 dollars to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” President Donald Trump said in the video on Tuesday.

If Trump vetoes or refuses to sign the bill, Congress would have to reconvene to try to override the decision.

"Just the entire year itself has been extremely challenging,” Colin Burton said.

Burton, from Hillsborough County, has felt the full effect of the coronavirus pandemic. It started out a year ago today when he got very sick.

"When I went to go see my doctor, I actually tested positive for the antibodies,” Burton said. “So come to find out that I actually did test positive for COVID before it actually was even announced."

Then, Burton lost his job.

"I have been out of a position now for a little over five months and it has affected me heavily,” Burton said. “From a financial state, I'm still battling that.”

He says the first round of stimulus checks was a big help.

"I was extremely blessed and thankful for that because it did help me greatly,” Burton said.

Burton says he also could not have gotten through this year without his family and friends sticking by his side.

“I am extremely, extremely blessed and fortunate to have such a strong family and friends support system that they've been actually able to help me through this time,” Burton said.

But now Burton is hoping another stimulus check is coming.

Lawmakers passed a bill to send a second round of checks to those in need, but it's still waiting on Trump's signature. He can either pass the bill into law or veto it. He's done neither, leaving many people frustrated.

"I think it would be absolutely ridiculous for him to not sign off on it due to the mere fact that so many people are still struggling, so many people are still trying to catch up on their bills,” Burton said.

If the bill is approved, it would mean stimulus checks for people making less than $75,000 a year. The payments will be $600 for every adult and dependent. The plan also includes $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits, but just for the next two and a half months.

"Any dollar counts,” Burton said. “And do I think $600 is enough? I don't, but I'm still going to be extremely thankful for it when it comes."

One of the reasons for the president's inaction is because he demanded that Congress send him a bill that includes $2,000 stimulus checks instead of $600 ones.

Burton hopes a decision will be made soon, as millions of Americans are set to lose access to expanded and extended unemployment benefits just days after Christmas. In addition to a number of other pandemic relief provisions set to expire at the end of the year.

In the meantime, Burton is counting his blessings.

“I’m a firm believer in everything happening for a reason and it’s how we handle certain situations and how we can come out of them,” Burton said. "I know so many people are not working at this time but I've had the greatest gift given to me this past week, that I can actually go back to work on Dec. 28.”

“I've been working on trying to get this position for the past month and it's going to be in an emergency clinic, so I am blessed beyond belief that I will be able to step back into the workplace,” Burton said.

