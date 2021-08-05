Elwood schools back to mask requirement after students test positive for COVID-19

Teachers will have the option of allowing students to go maskless as long as they are socially distanced.

ELWOOD, Ind. — Elwood Community Schools is going back to masks required in school. It comes after three students tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to other students that had tested positive.

“This tells us COVID-19 is spreading in our classrooms when students and staff are not in masks,” Superintendent Joe Brown wrote in the notice. He did not return a request for comment to our newsgathering partners at the Herald Bulletin.

Teachers will have the option of allowing students to go maskless as long as they are socially distanced. The superintendent will consider lifting the mask mandate if COVID-19 numbers drop in the county.

The positive cases also led to the school band withdrawing from the 74th Indiana State Fair Band Day Friday because some of the students are quarantining.

Elwood returned to school on July 29.