Study: Lilly combination therapy drastically reduces hospitalization and deaths among high-risk COVID patients

INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitalizations are reportedly down dramatically for patients using a combination therapy for COVID-19 developed by Eli Lilly.

The therapy involves two drugs, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which were found in the study to significantly reduce symptoms in high-risk patients.

The latest data of 1,200 patients released Tuesday shows a 70-percent drop in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths - and not a single death in patients who took both drugs. However, several patients who received a placebo during the study did pass away.

Utilization of the therapy went from five to nearly 40 percent in the past week, Lilly said.

Doctors say quick action is important to the treatment's success.

"Number one, know where you can get tested and make sure that you get tested as soon as you think you may have COVID19," said Eli Lilly pharmacist Dr. Janelle Sabo. "Number two, as soon as you exhibit symptoms, make sure you're talking to your healthcare professional. These drugs need to be administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms to be helpful and and so having those conversations early is important, and three, know where the nearest infusion center to you is (located)."

In the wake of the most recent study, Lilly is seeking approval for expanded use of the treatment and is increasing production.

