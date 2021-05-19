DoorDash now offering same-day delivery of COVID-19 saliva tests to Indy residents

You can now get a COVID-19 saliva test delivered to your home, take it and ship it to a lab all in the same day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis residents can now get COVID-19 tests delivered to their doorstep, take the test with the help of a medical practitioner, and have it sent off to the lab all in the same day.

DoorDash and Vault Health have teamed up to make COVID-19 saliva test kits available via same-day delivery in the Indianapolis region. Indianapolis residents just have to place their order before noon and they'll get their test kit on the same day.

Vault Health's COVID-19 test is not a rapid test. It's a supervised saliva collection PCR test for COVID-19 that is performed during a telehealth visit with a Vault medical practitioner. The medical practitioner will ensure patients get a proper saliva sample and quantity for the most accurate results. They'll also answer any questions.

The test kit includes a prepaid overnight shipping envelope to be delivered to one of Vault's partner laboratories. Test results are available in as little as 24 hours upon receipt at the partner lab.

"Vault makes diagnostic testing easy, comfortable, and very fast across the US. Our partnership with DoorDash unlocks same-day access to our easy to collect saliva COVID test, allowing a patient to spit into a tube and receive their results in 24 hours to get them back to travel, work, school, and family time," said Jason Feldman, Vault Founder and CEO.

The Vault Health tests have been authorized by the FDA for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.