Vaccinated Ohioans ages 12-25 eligible to win $100,000 scholarship through ‘Vax-to-School’ program

The “Vax-To-School” program will give away five $100,000 scholarships. Ohioans between the ages of 12 to 25 are eligible.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced the “Vax-to-School” program on Thursday to incentivize younger Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinated Ohioans between the ages of 12 to 25 are eligible to enter the program.

Five Ohioans in the age group could win a $100,000 scholarship to go towards college, career or technical education or job training. In addition, 50 $10,000 scholarships will be given away.

The program comes as DeWine says the first-dose vaccination rate among Ohioans ages 12 to 25 is just 46% in the state. In many communities, DeWine said that percentage is much lower.

“This age group has the most room to grew when it comes to getting vaccinated,” DeWine said.

In comparison, the state says the percentage of first doses for Ohioans over the age of 40 is 73%.

Since Aug. 15, which is when many schools started going back to class, DeWine said there have been about 42,000 cases of COVID-19 for Ohioans between the ages of 5 to 17.

DeWine said getting Ohioans who are 12 and older vaccinated is crucial in keeping kids in the classroom.

“Keeping our children in school, in person, is a top priority for this state. It is a top priority for parents. It is a top priority for our schools, for our teachers, for our administrators,” DeWine said.

The governor reiterated that vaccinated students do not have to quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19.

Ohioans in the age group are eligible to enter the program as long as they’ve received their vaccination by the time they enter the drawing. Those who are already vaccinated are eligible to enter the program.