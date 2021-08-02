Delta to continue blocking middle seats on flights

The airline said they listened to customer feedback and will keep the seats open through at least April 30, 2021.

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said Monday they will continue blocking the middle seats and limit capacity on all flights.

They said they did this to ensure customers can "confidently plan and book their spring travel."

This has been in place since April 2020, they said.

“We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer.

“We’ll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board – that will always be Delta’s priority.”

Delta said last month that they plan to bring back 400 pilots this summer who have been idled because of the travel slump caused by the pandemic.