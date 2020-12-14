CVS Health hiring 700 Hoosiers to help with COVID-19 testing, administering vaccine

It's a continuation of hiring efforts across the U.S. announced in October.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine getting the FDA's emergency use approval, CVS Health is looking to hire 700 pharmacy technicians across Indiana to help administer the shots.

CVS Health is preparing to play a role in getting the vaccine out to the general public. The new staff members will help CVS Health prepare for the vaccine's distribution, in addition to everyday pharmacy operations and COVID-19 testing at the pharmacies.

The hiring is a continuation of a national hiring effort announced in October to give 15,000 Americans jobs in CVS pharmacies to help serve during the fall and winter months to slow the spread of the flu and COVID-19.

On Wednesday, state leaders said Indiana will receive more than 55,000 doses of the vaccine with more in the coming weeks.