COVID-19 sniffing dogs being tested in Finland

FINLAND — Coronavirus-sniffing dogs are being tested at Finland's International Airport as a faster way to identify infected people.

Four dogs will take part in a four-month trial to see if they can effectively sniff out the virus. The dogs were trained and showed success in differentiating between urine samples from COVID-19 patients and healthy individuals.

Now that the dogs are trained, passengers will swipe their skin with a wipe and the dog sniffs that to determine if the virus is present. It takes the dog just 10 seconds to sniff the virus sample before signaling if it detects the virus.

For right now, passengers then take a regular COVID-19 test to confirm the results.