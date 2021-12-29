Pfizer's at-home COVID-19 treatment available at select Walmart, Sam's Club pharmacies

The medications used to treat COVID-19 symptoms will be accessible while supplies last and require a prescription from a health care provider.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — FDA emergency use authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir are now available at select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies across the nation. The drugs are treatments for the virus patients can take from home.

Walmart says the medications will be accessible while supplies last and require a prescription from a health care provider. Patients can only receive the medications by curbside pickup or drive-through pharmacy windows.

Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merk's Molnupiravir have been approved by an FDA panel for emergency use to combat COVID-19. Both pills won't stop the virus, but they help lessen the symptoms. Molnupiravir is meant to be taken by those 18 and older and lowers the risk of hospitalization or death. Paxlovid is intended for those 12 and up and reduces severe symptoms from the virus by 88%. Health experts say you need to take the pills within five days of the first symptoms of the virus.

COVID-19 Symptoms (CDC Data):

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea