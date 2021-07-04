x
Coronavirus

Indiana coronavirus updates: Latest US, world numbers

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, July 4, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 605,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 183.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.97 million deaths. Nearly 3.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

