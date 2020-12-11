COVID-19 surges testing hospital capacities - and staff

What hospital staffs worry about now is what the next few weeks will bring, particularly after the holidays.

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone’s job can be a little bit stressful. But that word is an understatement for our medical workers right now.

“Everyone is, in a word, exhausted. People are just tired,” said Tracy Davis, a nurse at IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Davis has been a registered nurse for 30 years, but said she has never seen anything like what they are experiencing with COVID-19.

While we see COVID numbers on charts and graphs, Davis sees them in admissions and beds.

“The demand for bed space is just relentless, and it is unbelievable,” she said.

The patient surge is not quite as bad as what they saw in the spring, where many hospitals had to stop elective surgeries to handle hospitalizations. But across hospitals, administrators say it’s getting there.

“Most of our med (surgery) beds are completely occupied. Our ICU beds are largely occupied,” said Dr. Mark Leutkemeyer, chief medical officer for IU Health.

What they worry about now is what the next few weeks will bring, particularly after the holidays.

“To have the comfort level to talk to your family about what are your priorities and goals. Who is at risk in your family and how are you going to accommodate social distancing in the family get-togethers so we don’t spread this beyond what it already is,” said Leutkemeyer