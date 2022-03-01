State making changes to COVID-19 testing due to rapid test kit shortage

Health leaders are extending the hours of the testing and vaccination clinic outside of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indiana State Department of Health is making changes to its testing operations as cases surge and people face a national shortage of the rapid test kits.

Health leaders are extending the hours of the testing and vaccination clinic outside of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The hours will now be noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The extended hours will be in place through Jan. 22.

Appointments for rapid tests previously scheduled for Jan. 4 will be honored while testing supplies last. Rapid tests kits at state and local test sites will only be available for the following individuals going forward: individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older. The reason for that is to help keep children in school and to fit the prescribed window for Hoosiers needing a monoclonal antibody treatment.

Updated guidance from the state health department for isolation and quarantine for schools with no mask requirement says if a student tests positive, they should quarantine five days and wear a mask when returning to school on day six. A student who is exposed but fully vaccinated does not need to quarantine. But if unvaccinated, students should stay home for five days, testing for COVID on day five.

Indiana usually uses about 50,000 rapid tests per week but is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week at this time.

The two-dose Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the two-dose Moderna vaccine, are also available at the clinic.