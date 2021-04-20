Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Walk-in vaccine clinics at VA Hospital in Marion and Fort Wayne

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walk-in vaccine clinics at VA Hospital in Marion and Fort Wayne

The VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will be offering walk-in Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month at the Fort Wayne and Marion campuses.

All veterans regardless of their enrollment status or character of discharge are eligible to get vaccinated at either location. For the month of April, the clinics will run Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

According to a news release, the following people can get vaccinated during these clinics:

All veterans

Spouses of veterans

Caregivers of a veteran

CHAMPVA Recipients

To schedule an appointment call (800) 360-8387 ext. 75113.

EU drug regulator prepares to issue advice on J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Experts at the European Medicines Agency are preparing to present the conclusions of their investigation later on Tuesday into possible links between the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and very rare cases of unusual clotting disorders detected in the U.S.

Last week, J&J halted its European rollout of its one-dose vaccine after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended officials pause its use while the rare blood clot cases are examined.

Officials identified six cases of the highly unusual blood clots among nearly 7 million people who were immunized with the shot in the U.S.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 567,600 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 142.1 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 81.3 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.