Latest Indiana coronavirus updates - Sunday, March 7, 2021

More than one million Hoosiers have received their first dose of the vaccine and nearly 17,000 are being vaccinated this weekend at IMS.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Day 3 of IMS vaccine clinic

A mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will vaccinate 4,200 people a day for four days.

Sunday is the third day of vaccinations at IMS.

Public health officials say the arrival of Johnson & Johnson's new vaccine made mass vaccinations possible.

The demand for the J&J vaccine is greater than expected. Appointments filled up so quickly, health officials added a fourth day. That day then filled up before it was officially publicized.

The vaccination clinic at IMS runs from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but again, you must already have an appointment scheduled.

One year since Indiana’s first COVID-19 case

It was March 6, 2020 when Indiana reported its first positive case of the coronavirus. The governor and state health officials addressed Hoosiers from the statehouse.

At the time, there were a lot of unknowns and questions, but together as a state, we have come a long way.

The first case in Indiana involved a Marion County man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after traveling to Boston for a business trip. He went to Community North Hospital before being released under self-isolation with a mild case.

Indiana would later report its first COVID-19 death 10 days later.

More than one million Hoosiers have received their first dose of the vaccine and nearly 17,000 are being vaccinated this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A big difference in just one year.

Senate passes $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill, including $1,400 stimulus checks

An exhausted Senate narrowly approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Saturday as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies notched a victory they called crucial for hoisting the country out of the pandemic and economic doldrums.

After laboring all night on a mountain of amendments — nearly all from Republicans and rejected — bleary-eyed senators approved the sprawling package on a 50-49 party-line vote. That sets up final congressional approval by the House next week so lawmakers can whisk it to Biden for his signature.

The huge measure — its cost is nearly one-tenth the size of the entire U.S. economy — is Biden’s biggest early priority. It stands as his formula for addressing the deadly virus and a limping economy, twin crises that have afflicted the country for a year.

“This nation has suffered too much for much too long,” Biden told reporters at the White House after the vote. “And everything in this package is designed to relieve the suffering and to meet the most urgent needs of the nation, and put us in a better position to prevail.”

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28.95 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 524,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 116.57 million confirmed cases with more than 2.58 million deaths.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.