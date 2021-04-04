Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: St. Elmo's closes after 9 employees test positive for COVID

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Sunday, April 4, 2021.

St. Elmo's closes early on Saturday after 9 employees tested positive

St. Elmo Steak House in downtown Indianapolis closed early Saturday after nine employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, St. Elmo’s has made the decision to close the establishment and conduct a thorough, deep cleaning of the restaurant," Craig Huse, president of Huse Culinary said in a statement. "While we regret not being able to serve our visitors, the safety and well-being of our employees and our guests is our top priority."

St. Elmo's is located downtown at 127 Illinois St.

Alabama fan who attended NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis dies after returning home

Health officials in Indiana are investigating whether anyone was exposed to COVID-19 by Alabama residents following the death of a Crimson Tide fan who was in Indianapolis for the NCAA Tournament last weekend.

Luke Ratliff, a 23-year-old Alabama student, died after a brief illness, his father, Bryan Ratliff, told The Tuscaloosa News.

The newspaper, citing multiple sources it did not identify, reported Ratliff died of complications related to COVID-19.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 30.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 554,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 130.84 million confirmed cases with more than 2.84 million deaths.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.