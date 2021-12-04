Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Johnson Co. Jail goes into lockdown Sunday after 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, April 12, 2021.

Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Johnson County Jail locked down after virus outbreak

The Johnson County Jail went into lockdown on Sunday after eight inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Inmates at the jail were tested for coronavirus on Saturday. The positive test results were identified as the jail prepares to administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Monday and Tuesday.

"We have worked diligently to obtain the vaccine so that we can offer it to the inmates," Sheriff Burgess said.

Sheriff Burgess said he has been in contact with the Johnson County Health Department and is following the health department's coronavirus protocols.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 562,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 136 million confirmed cases with more than 2.93 million deaths and 77.4 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.