Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: ISDH working on disruptions from J&J vaccine pause

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veterans should start getting $1,400 payments Wednesday

Stimulus checks for Veterans Affairs benefit recipients should start showing up in bank accounts Wednesday.

The Internal Revenue Service said last week that it was reviewing files from the VA covering individuals who receive benefits but don't normally file a tax return.

Assuming no issues popped up, the IRS said it would start processing the payments and that the majority of would be disbursed electronically and should be received on Wednesday.

Those who want to see the status of their stimulus check can search using the Get My Payment tool, which the IRS said should have been updated for VA payments last weekend.

ISDH working on disruptions from Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

The Indiana State Department of Health is working to minimize scheduled vaccine appointments after the FDA and CDC ordered a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a handful of clotting issues.

ISDH is encouraging vaccination sites to use whatever Pfizer and Moderna vaccine they have to fulfill Johnson & Johnson appointments.

The Moderna vaccine is already being used to swap out with the J&J vaccine at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway mass vaccination clinic this week.

Anyone with a Johnson & Johnson appointment at another location in the next two days can call 211 to cancel their appointment and reschedule for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 563,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 137.4 million confirmed cases with more than 2.95 million deaths and 78.3 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.