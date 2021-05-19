Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Taiwan tightens restrictions as cases rise

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Taiwan tightens restrictions as cases rise

Taiwan recorded 267 new cases Wednesday and raised COVID-19 restrictions for the entire island.

Up until now, indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 had been banned in the capital Taipei and neighboring New Taipei city. They're now in force elsewhere on the island.

Taiwan is facing its worst outbreak yet with more than 1,000 confirmed cases since last week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Taiwan has largely been able to keep the virus at its borders, but had faced a few outbreaks. Last week, it shut schools, restaurants, gyms and other public venues as it attempts to break the chain of transmission.

The most recent surge is being driven by a variant first discovered in Britain.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.99 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 587,200 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 164.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.4 million deaths. More than 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.