Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out

Veterinarians nationwide are dealing with a COVID-19 pet boom. They are so backlogged they can't take new patients, even when extending hours and hiring additional staff.

The American Pet Products Association estimates roughly 12.6 million households acquired a new pet last year after the pandemic began. Meanwhile, fewer people have given up their pets, and more people working from home are finding ailments in their animals that might otherwise go untreated.

Many vets have complained of burnout and compassion fatigue. Veterinary schools can't produce graduates quickly enough, with jobs for veterinarians and vet techs projected to grow faster than other occupations for years to come.

Red Cross says virus cases exploding in Asia

The International Federation of the Red Cross says coronavirus cases have exploded in Asia in the past two weeks with over 5.9 million new infections.

It says more people have been diagnosed with the illness in Asia over the past two weeks than in the Americas, Europe, and Africa combined.

The Red Cross warned Wednesday that the surge is pushing hospitals and health systems to the brink of collapse. It said seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific.

The Red Cross called for regional support with more medical equipment, support for prevention and urgent access to vaccines. It said vaccination campaigns in Asia are hampered by shortages, hesitancy and the costly logistics of reaching many areas.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.77 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 582,800 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide there have been more than 159.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.3 million deaths and 95.7 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.