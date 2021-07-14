Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 pop-up clinics coming to Marion County

Marion County health officials have announced four pop-up vaccination clinics that will be held in the next two weeks.

The first two clinics will be held on Monument Circle July 14-15 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The second pair of clinics will be held next week, July 21-22, at the Birch Bayh Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at 46 E. Ohio St. downtown. Those clinics will also take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinic at no cost to any resident 18 years of age or older. No appointment is necessary.

The clinics are being held as part of a partnership between the Marion County Health Department and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Marion County Superior Court, the City of Indianapolis and Downtown Indy, Inc.

LA County has 5th straight day of 1,000 cases

Los Angeles County is reporting the fifth straight day of more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

Health officials warned Tuesday that the more contagious delta variant of the virus continues to spread rapidly among unvaccinated people in the state.

Los Angeles County is home to a quarter of California’s 40 million people. County officials reported new cases totaling 1,103 for the previous 24 hours. County officials said the five-day average of cases is 1,095 — a jump of more than 500% in just one month.

The state, meanwhile, reported 3,256 newly confirmed coronavirus infections — the highest one-day total since early March.

US COVID-19 cases rising again, doubling over three weeks

New COVID-19 cases per day in the U.S. have doubled over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings. Infections jumped to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23. And all but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have risen over the past two weeks. Some parts of the country are running up against deep vaccine resistance.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 607,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 187.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.048 million deaths. More than 3.49 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

With new curbs in Seoul, S. Korea outbreak grows

South Korea has confirmed 1,615 new COVID-19 patients, a new domestic record for daily cases, as authorities struggle to curb a viral resurgence that has placed its capital region under the toughest distancing rules.

The newly reported cases Wednesday took the country’s total to 171,911 with 2,048 deaths.

Senior health official Lee Ki-Il told reporters 1,179 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, marking the first time the capital region surpassed 1,000 daily cases since the pandemic began.

Lee says the recently enforced stringent distancing rules need at least a week to display effects. He urges the public to refrain from travelling or attending nonessential gatherings and stay at home until next week.