Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hitting latest vaccine milestone, Biden pushes shots for all

The U.S. is set to meet President Joe Biden’s latest vaccine goal of administering 200 million COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days in office, as the White House steps up its efforts to inoculate the rest of the public.

With more than 50 percent of adults at least partially vaccinated, Biden on Wednesday will reflect on his efforts to expand vaccine distribution and access in his first three months in the White House.

But with all those 16 and older now eligible for shots, the president is expected to outline his administration’s plans to drive up the vaccination rate even further.

Brazil COVID cases still soaring among unprotected majority

Death certificate data shows Brazil’s slowly unfolding vaccination program appears to have slowed the pace of deaths among the nation’s elderly. But COVID-19 is still taking a rising toll as unprotected younger people get sick.

People 80 and over accounted for a quarter of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths in February, but less than a fifth in March. That's according to data from thousands of the notaries who record death certificates in Brazil.

But relatively few beyond the elderly have been protected: Less than 9 million of Brazil’s 210 million residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Deaths have jumped among those 20 to 59.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 568,400 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 142.9 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 81.9 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.