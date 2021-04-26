Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: New CDC outdoor mask guidance may be announced Tuesday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

New CDC outdoor mask guidance may be announced Tuesday

President Biden is expected to announce that federal guidance from the CDC on the use of face masks outdoors will be relaxed, according to multiple reports. The announcement could come as early as Tuesday.

NBC News reports the guidance could provide one set of recommendations for people who have been fully vaccinated and another for those who have not received a vaccine.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 572,600 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 147.8 million confirmed cases with more than 3.1 million deaths and 85.5 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.