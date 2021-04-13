Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Lucas Oil Stadium vaccination clinic opens April 23

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucas Oil Stadium vaccination clinic

The Indianapolis Colts and Meijer are trying to get the word out that registration is still open for a vaccination clinic at Lucas Oil Stadium April 23 and 24.

The clinic is open to Hoosiers 18 and older and people will need to pre-register by 4 p.m. on April 19. No walkups will be allowed.

Text “COLTS” to 75049 or visit Colts.com/vaccine. Registering is not the same as booking an appointment! Registering only means a person will be eligible to receive an invite to reserve an appointment. (Registration for this clinic is not available through coronavirus.in.gov .)

available through .) Appointments are available at 5-minute increments. Once a time slot is filled, it no longer will display.

Once registration closes April 19, all eligible recipients will receive a phone call or text message with a link to schedule an appointment. To ensure a place in line, registrants are encouraged to respond to this request as soon as possible.

Appointments will not be available to schedule until April 20.

The clinic will administer 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine each day.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 562,500 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 136.7 million confirmed cases with more than 2.94 million deaths and 77.8 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.