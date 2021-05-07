Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccination clinics continuing at the track through month of May

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Friday, May 7, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccination clinics continuing at the track throughout month of May

The Indiana State Department of Health and Indianapolis Motor Speedway will make it possible for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 throughout the month of May.

People who then get vaccinated at the track will get a free T-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

Vaccinations will be available in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 West 16th St., Indianapolis, across from Gate 2, on the following schedule:

May 10, 17 and 24: Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 11-16: Second dose Moderna vaccines for anyone who received their first dose at IMS last month. The Pfizer vaccine will also be available these days for anyone seeking a first dose.

May 21: Second dose of Pfizer vaccine for individuals who attended family day on April 30.

India cases hit new record as calls grow for strict lockdown

With coronavirus cases surging to record levels, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing growing pressure to impose a harsh nationwide lockdown amid a debate whether restrictions imposed by individual states are enough.

Many medical experts, opposition leaders and some of the Supreme Court judges have suggested the lockdown seems to be the only option with the virus raging in cities and towns.

Hospitals are forced to turn patients away while relatives scramble to find oxygen. Crematoriums and burial grounds are struggling to handle the dead.

On Friday, India recorded a new record of 414,188 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, Its tally has risen to more than 21.4 million since the pandemic began with faint hopes of the curve going down quickly.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 32.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 580,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 156.1 million confirmed cases with more than 3.2 million deaths and 92.3 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.