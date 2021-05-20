Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: China says its providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

China says its providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

China says it is providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries and described its actions as purely altruistic.

Foreign Ministry official Wu Peng compared China’s outreach to the actions of “some countries" waiting to finish vaccinating their own people, in an apparent dig at the United States.

The U.S. so far has committed to sharing 80 million of its doses with the world. The U.N. Security Council has called for more COVID-19 vaccines to be made available for Africa, where only 2% of doses have been administered.

China’s vaccine diplomacy means much of the world’s population will get the humble, Chinese-made shots instead of the fancy Western vaccines boasting strong efficacy rates.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 587,800 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 164.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.4 million deaths. More than 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.