Latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 15, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 15, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 pop-up clinics coming to Marion County

Marion County health officials have announced four pop-up vaccination clinics that will be held in the next two weeks.

The first two clinics will be held on Monument Circle July 14-15 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The second pair of clinics will be held next week, July 21-22, at the Birch Bayh Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse at 46 E. Ohio St. downtown. Those clinics will also take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the clinic at no cost to any resident 18 years of age or older. No appointment is necessary.

The clinics are being held as part of a partnership between the Marion County Health Department and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Marion County Superior Court, the City of Indianapolis and Downtown Indy, Inc.

Vaccine deliveries rising as delta virus variant slams Asia

As many Asian countries battle their worst surge of COVID-19 infections, the slow-flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally picking up speed, giving hope that low inoculation rates can increase and help blunt the effect of the rapidly spreading delta variant.

Some 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are set to arrive Thursday in Indonesia, which has become a dominant hot spot with a record high infections and deaths. Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea have all imposed new lockdowns as they struggle to contain rapidly rising infections amid sluggish vaccination campaigns.

The U.S. has sent tens of millions of vaccine doses to Asia, part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to provide 80 million doses, including Vietnam, Laos, South Korea and Bangladesh.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.94 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 608,100 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 188.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.058 million deaths. More than 3.49 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.