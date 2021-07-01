Latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Thursday, July 1, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, July 1, 2021.

Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Marion County lifts most virus restrictions

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Tuesday Marion County will be lifting most coronavirus restrictions July 1.

This includes allowing full capacity at restaurants, bars and sports venues. People who aren't vaccinated will also no longer be required to wear a mask indoors. However, Mayor Hogsett urged those who aren't vaccinated to still wear a mask.

The news comes as Marion County leaders make big moves toward getting the county vaccinated.

Marion County Public Health Director Dr. Virginia Caine said the county has reached the 40 percent mark of fully vaccinated individuals. This number reflects 40 percent of the entire county, including those who aren't eligible for the vaccine. Caine said 48 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Mobile vaccination clinics this week in central Indiana

Wednesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Madison County:

Ivy Tech, Anderson

815 E. 60th St., Anderson, IN 46013

Fayette County:

Ivy Tech, Connersville

717 W. 21st St., Connersville, IN 47331

Wednesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Thursday-Friday (3 p.m. – 9 p.m.):

Monroe County:

Monroe County Fair

5700 W. Airport Rd., Bloomington, IN 47403

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Marion County vaccination incentives continue through July 2

Any Marion County resident who gets vaccinated at one of the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics or pop-up locations through July 2 will be entered to win a selection of prizes donated by generous community partners. Daily drawings will be held for smaller items, with the winners of the larger items to be randomly selected following July 2.

Prizes include:

A package of two Indianapolis Colts season tickets with a signed Peyton Manning rookie jersey

Two Half-Season Indiana Pacers ticket packages, each also including a signed Domantas Sabonis 2020 All-Star jersey

Indianapolis Indians clubhouse tickets and a jersey

Tickets to the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

A gift basket from the Indianapolis Zoo that includes a free membership

Fun cards for pool admission at Indy Parks

More information is posted at marionhealth.org/vaccinateindy.

Those with unanswered questions or concerns about the vaccine can call the health department vaccine hotline at 317-221-2100 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus or ourshot.in.gov.

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

One dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will provide some protection, but not nearly as much as if you had both doses. It's why experts recommend getting fully vaccinated.

They say it's particularly important in areas where worrisome variants like the delta are spreading. The COVID-19 vaccines being distributed were developed to target the original version of the virus.

While they seem to protect against the newer variants, there's a concern the shots might eventually lose their effectiveness. Health officials are also worried about countries that don’t have enough supply to distribute second doses within the recommended time frame.

Fiji's outbreak surges as gov't resists lockdown

Fiji reported a record 431 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday as an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant continued to grow.

Health authorities have reported nearly 5,000 cases and 22 deaths since the outbreak in the South Pacific nation began two months ago.

The government of the island nation of nearly 1 million people has resisted calls for a full lockdown as leaders try to protect an economy that last year contracted by 19% as international tourism evaporated.

Health authorities say that about 9% of people getting tested for the virus are returning positive results, a figure that has been increasing and indicates the outbreak is spreading.

Despite the growing outbreak, the government announced steps to reopen retail stores in and around the capital, Suva.

Faiyaz Koya, the minister for commerce, trade and tourism, said that without a reopening plan, some stores would need to close permanently, costing families jobs and years worth of hard-earned progress.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.66 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 604,700 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 182.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.94 million deaths. More than 3.1 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.