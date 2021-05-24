Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Vaccines offered at Indianapolis cookout Monday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, May 24, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccines offered at Indianapolis cookout Monday

Hendricks Regional Health and community organizations Aspire House and the Near Northwest are hosting a free cookout and COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday afternoon in Indianapolis.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a free meal with free vaccines available for people ages 12 and up. Children need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments are not necessary.

The clinic and cookout will take place Monday, May 24, from 12 noon until 6 p.m. at Aspire House, 1002 Udell Street in Indianapolis.

Mobile vaccination clinics in central Indiana this week

Monday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

IndyCar parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis IN, 46222

Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Reynolds Parking Lot

401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free UBER ride. Call 211 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

Las Vegas officials hold pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club

Las Vegas officials held a pop-up vaccine clinic at strip club. Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club was an unconventional site for a walk-in vaccination clinic Friday night, but as government officials and health workers try to address the slowing demand for COVID-19 vaccines, they’re increasingly turning to creative ways to incentivize people to show up and get a shot.

JoAnn Rupiper with the Las Vegas-area health department says it’s one more way to reach the community. The clinic opened for several hours Friday night, administering shots to about 100 people before the strip club opened for its usual business. Several workers at the club got their shots at the clinic along with members of the public.

Japan opens mass vaccination centers 2 months before Games

Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to elderly people in Tokyo and Osaka as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating elderly people by the end of July, despite skepticism it’s possible. Worries about public safety while many Japanese remain unvaccinated have prompted growing protests and calls for canceling the Games set to start on July 23.

The two mass inoculation centers in Tokyo and Osaka aim to give shots to 15,000 people a day for the next three months.

India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world

The COVID-19 death toll in India has passed 300,000 as a devastating surge of new infections appears to be easing in big cities. But the virus isn’t finished with India by any means.

As megacities such as Mumbai and New Delhi see some improvement, the virus appears to be taking a ghastly toll in the country’s vast rural areas. A majority of India’s people live in rural areas, where health care is limited.

The health ministry on Monday reported 4,454 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing India’s total to 303,720. India has the third most deaths, behind the United States and Brazil. Experts, however, believe the true toll is significantly greater.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 589,800 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 167.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.46 million deaths. More than 1.65 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.