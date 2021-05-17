Latest Indiana coronavirus updates for Monday, May 17, 2021

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, May 17, 2021.

Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable effects of racism'

The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States says “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says those especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. Fauci spoke Sunday by webcast from Washington, to a graduation ceremony for Emory University in Atlanta.

He says many people in minority groups face obstacles starting at birth, including lack of an adequate diet and lack of access to health care. Fauci says correcting societal wrongs will take decades. He's urging the college graduates to be part of the solution.

CDC director says mask turnaround based solely on science

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is defending the decision to ease mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, stressing that increasing political pressure had nothing to do with the abrupt shift in guidelines.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that she delivered the science as soon as it was available.

To date more than 156 million Americans, or more than 47% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 121 million are fully vaccinated.

Walensky cautioned that even with the new guidelines, it was still too early to declare victory, but added that she was cautiously optimistic about the pandemic.

