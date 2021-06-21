Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: US sends Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, June 21, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

US sends Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge

A plane with 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. in a donation with both public health and geopolitical meaning.

The China Airlines cargo flight touched down late Sunday afternoon. The donation more than triples an earlier U.S. pledge of 750 million doses for the self-governing island that is claimed by China. It signals Washington's support for Taiwan in the face of growing pressure from China.

Taiwan had been relatively unscathed by the virus. But it's been caught off guard by a surge in new cases since May, and is now scrambling to get vaccines.

Companies give vaccines to workers, boosting Japan's rollout

Thousands of Japanese companies began distributing COVID-19 vaccines to workers and their families Monday in an employer-led drive that aims to rev up the nation’s slow vaccine rollout.

Beverage maker Suntory plans to inoculate 51,500 people, including part-time workers and employees’ families. Toyota, Fast Retailing and Rakuten are among 3,500 companies that have signed up for the drive. Universities are eligible in the same program, and small businesses can sign up separately.

Getting companies involved is finally helping rev up Japan's rollout. About 6% of Japanese people are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine hesitancy puts India's gains against virus at risk

India's vaccination efforts are being undermined by widespread hesitancy and fear of the jabs, fueled by misinformation and mistrust. That's especially true in rural India, where two-thirds of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live.

Health workers are facing stiff resistance in villages, where some flee their homes until the workers are gone. Vaccine workers have been physically attacked by people who believe the shots can cause infertility and even death.

To allay the fear and confusion, state governments have mounted aggressive awareness campaigns through posters and radio announcements. But India already has struggled with low vaccination rates and will have to get many millions more people vaccinated to end the pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 33.54 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 601,800 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 178.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 3.86 million deaths. More than 2.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.